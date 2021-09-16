Golf: To Tree or Not To Tree?

Thursday, 16 September, 2021 - 13:51

“Ouch!” Apologies dear reader and to Hamlet.

Joanne Naish writes, “Golfing great Sir Bob Charles endorses tree-felling at renowned golf course”.

And she quotes his words, “100 years ago when the club moved to its present [location] it was called Christchurch Golf Club Shirley Links. We are going back to our roots so to speak.”

So what’s the problem, why the anger? Removing messy macrocarpa and way too many pinus radiata seems to me like a good idea.

As to one of the objectors describing them as “beautiful trees” I’ll refrain for saying more.

As a linkslander from way back; Royal Dornoch, Machrihanish and not forgetting that according to George Peper and Malcolm Campbell, authors of True Links, there are 9 True Links Golf Courses in New Zealand.

I welcome having the opportunity of one day playing Christchurch Golf Club as it was meant to be with its linksy look.

Link to Joanne Naish

