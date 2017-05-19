Golf: A Tribal Leisure Activity For the Successful

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 12:44

“Golf is a tribal leisure activity that can get you further up the career ladder faster than working hard,” underlines a photograph of golfers in Arwa Mahdawi’s article in The Guardian, “How to get ahead without hard work: golf, drinking, nepotism and dumb luck”.



Get a raise, play golf

Arwa writes, “Golf is another tribal leisure activity that can get you further up the career ladder faster than working hard. One study has found that bosses who don’t play golf are paid 17% less than those that do. It also found that these golfing bosses may have been getting more money but they weren’t getting better results.”

CEOs perhaps prefer fellow golfers?

Included in Arwa’s article is a link to The Economist with the headline, “Why golfers get ahead…Why CEOs play golf instead of boxing.”

Given that the author is The Economist's business editor as well as its golf blogger, should we assume that he knows what he’s writing about?

“Golfers must constantly contend with two pernicious, false and yet widespread beliefs. First, that golf is boring. Second, that businesspeople who play it are all weasels who plot fraudulent deals between shots.”



Where’s the data?

The study Arwa refers to and links to The Economist is very sparse on statistics. The reader is simply advised, “Intriguingly, a recent study found that bosses who don't play golf are paid 17% less on average than those who do. Could this be because the qualities that make a good golfer—a mixture of hyper-competitiveness with strategic thinking and coolness under fire—also make for a good chief executive?”

Aye there’s the chance rub o‘ the green

The business editor and blogger writes, “The same study found that although golfing bosses are paid more, they do not produce better results for shareholders. One explanation would be that they are buttering up members of the compensation committee by inviting them to play wonderful courses like Wentworth. More likely, the correlation is pure chance.”

Link to Arwa Mahdawi



Quote of the Day

“Saying that people who golf get paid more is like saying that guys who hang around sluts get laid more.” A.W. Recker in response to The Economist’s, “Why golfers get ahead…Why CEOs play golf instead of boxing.”

FOR GOLF AND TRAVEL IN NEW ZEALAND

TO VIEW PREVIOUS POSTS