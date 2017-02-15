Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 14:58

“The Scots have a saying (borrowed here from Golf in the Kingdom by Michael Murphy), "Golf undresses a man." Do you believe that to be true? Does golf show us what a person is really like? How might the phrase be applied to you? Your dad? How 'bout that Patrick Reed?

That’s from Michael Bamberger interviewing Rory McIlroy.

Rory Replies

“I do believe golf undresses a person to a certain point. I feel like I can express myself more when I’m on the golf course, whether that is with happiness or joy because of a great shot or win or in the opposite way with disappointment or frustration because of a bad shot or a loss. I’m not sure golf can reveal the true person someone is, but it certainly brings out traits in their character.”



And according to P.G. Wodehouse

P. G. writes, “The only way of really finding out a man's true character is to play golf with him. In no other walk of life does the cloven hoof so quickly display itself.”

And what follows is more of Wodehouse’s writings about golf.

Have you ever seen a happy pro?

“I've just discovered the secret of golf. You can't play a really hot game unless you're so miserable that you don't worry over your shots. Take the case of a chip shot, for instance. If you're really wretched, you don't care where the ball is going and so you don't raise your head to see. Grief automatically prevents pressing and over-swinging. Look at the top-notchers. Have you ever seen a happy pro?”



On beware the golf gods

“Confidence, of course is an admirable asset to a golfer, but it should be an unspoken confidence. It is perilous to put it into speech. The gods of golf lie in wait to chasten the presumptuous.”

Quote of the Day

“Sudden success in golf is like the sudden acquisition of wealth. It is apt to unsettle and deteriorate the character.” – P.G. Wodehouse

