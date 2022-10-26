Golf: The Vanity Project of a Despot?

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 09:23

‘Will the Saudis and Donald Trump Save Golf—or Wreck It?

High-level defections! Tiger Woods and Jared Kushner! Lawsuits and blacklists! Is the new LIV league a way to reward players, or the vanity project of a despot, or something else?’

A good friend sent me a link from The New Yorker which features a lengthy article by Zach Helfand. From which I’ve selected the below.

Three types of pro

‘One line I heard often on the range this summer was that there are only three types of pro—those who’ve taken Saudi money, those who are thinking about taking Saudi money, and those who aren’t good enough to be offered Saudi money.’

Shades of O.J. Simpson?

‘Greg Norman, the former star player whom LIV had hired to be its C.E.O., was particularly reviled. “He lived in Jupiter for thirty-five years,” a golfer told me, on the practice green. “He cannot join a golf club in our area. No one will have him.”

Mickelson and Money

‘Mickelson was known, through Shipnuck’s reporting, to have gambling losses totalling tens of millions of dollars. “I think he was desperate,” one old hand confided. (Mickelson has acknowledged a gambling problem but says he is financially secure.)’

Street smart DJ

‘The enormous sums had a way of revealing priorities even to the players themselves. Johnson told friends he had rebuffed LIV offers until he couldn’t anymore. “A lot of guys say D.J. isn’t smart—he’s street smart,” the golfer Davis Love III said. “He told me, ‘I got to a number where I’m willing to take the consequences.’

A humanitarian organization?

‘Bafflingly, defenders insisted that LIV was a kind of humanitarian organization. Mickelson said, “I have seen the good that the game of golf has done throughout history.” Examples were not given.’

A certain type of asshole?

‘It has been pointed out that LIV seems to appeal to a certain type of golfing personality—“a rogue’s gallery of assholes,” as the golf writer Elizabeth Nelson put it to me.’

A grave matter

Zach Helfand includes a story about Ivana Trump’s grave on a golf course. But won’t go there because it’s such an indelicate matter.

