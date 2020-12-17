Golf: Vjay Says, Say Seventeen

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 12:36

“Everyone who is out there and is going to read this should know that the timing of the backswing should be a lot slower than it used to be. In my prime, I’d think to myself, 1-2, or sometimes the number 17. You can’t rush “17.” You can rush “one.” Just feel the rhythm.”

Adam Schupak is interviewing Vijay Singh and asks, “What’s the one thing you want to tell our readers to think about in the golf swing?”

Vjay replies, “Think about rhythm more than anything. If you’re quick, you’ll never complete your backswing. I think a lot of people forget that.

The timing of the golf swing is way more important than going out and hitting a million balls. If you can swing with a good rhythm, the golf swing is going to be a lot better. A guy shoots 62 one day and then 73 the next day, he hasn’t changed his golf swing. He’s changed his timing.”

And concludes with his thought about ‘17’.

Vijay also says, “I spend four hours on the golf course and come back and do infrared sauna. You do that for 30-45 minutes and you feel like you’ve run a marathon. It’s really good for the body and recovery. I’ve had it for about a year.”

And given I’ve never heard of an infrared sauna I checked what the Mayo Clinic has to say and Brent A. Bauer, M.D. advises that, “On the other hand, no adverse effects have been reported with infrared saunas. So if you're considering trying a sauna for relaxation, an infrared sauna might be an option.”

