Golf: Wannabee Tour Pros Please Note

“A rule of thumb on most tours is you keep about 30% of what you earn after expenses and taxes”



What are the costs?

The above information comes from an article headlined, “How much does it cost to be a pro golfer?” written with Brad Clifton and featured in my favourite golf club newsletter which can on occasion include some rather risqué jokes; maybe that’s why I like it so much.

Now back to business and some more of Brad’s thoughts and by the way Brad is an up-and-coming Aussie pro trying to keep his secondary tour card.

“My Weekly Expense Sheet”

All prices US dollars

Tournament fee $35 (basically a locker room fee)

Caddie $850 plus a percentage of the prize money I earn

Flights $250

Hotel $250 (rooms are $500 but share with another player)

Car hire $200

Tipping $40 - $50 (it’s customary to tip 15-20 per cent in the US)

Dinners $80

Total $1705



Some good news

“On the Web.com Tour you can stay with host families (billets) most weeks…I would guess 15 – 20 per cent of the players make use of this.

Most weeks we get free breakfast and lunch but we’re on our own for dinner.

Generally most of the guys get their equipment and clothing supplied by sponsors.”



The statistics suggest

“(1) If you’re playing on the mini-tours – maybe 2 per cent are living comfortably.

(2) If you’re playing on the Web.com tour – it’s 50 percent or less

(3) If you’re on the main tour – you should be doing just nicely!”

Quote of the Day

“But consider this: in golf you can make a living being ranked between 300-500 in the world. There aren’t too many sports that can offer that” – Brad Clifton

