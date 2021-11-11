Golf: What’s This About A Handkerchief?

Thursday, 11 November, 2021 - 15:47

‘Different Strokes: Bubba Watson opens up in new book

American discusses mental health issues...’

I was attracted to Philip Reid’s headline over at The Irish Times because the idea of Bubba writing a book, no disrespect intended was of considerable interest to me.

Alas not a lot was said about the book but it did give the name of the book.

“Up and Down: Victories and Struggles in the Course of Life”

What Philip informs his readers right at the end of his article must rank with the dumbest law I’ve ever become aware of in golf.

Plus I’m thinking that only a very small percentage of golfers, even the rules geeks know this one.

Go on be honest when saying you knew the rule all along.

Know the Rules

Q - In playing a round on a windy day, Player A takes out a handkerchief with the sole purpose of holding it in the air to see which direction the wind is blowing. Is the player in breach of any rule for doing so?

A - Rule 4.3a(2) gives a single example of an artificial object not allowed to get wind-related information (powder to assess wind direction). However, other artificial objects must not be used for the sole purpose of getting wind-related information and, in using the handkerchief for such a purpose, Player A is in violation of the rule.

