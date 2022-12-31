Golf: A Whopping NZ$18 Million

Saturday, 31 December, 2022 - 10:08

‘As the end of 2022 looms, the New Zealand trio can count their combined earnings and end with the sum of US$11,413,625 – the equivalent of a whopping NZ$18 million.’

Ian Anderson comprehensively covers the misfortunes and present day fortunes in his article,

‘Lydia Ko, Ryan Fox, Steven Alker and their $18 million year of golfing riches’.

Most remarkable of Ian’s comments is the fact that, ‘This year’s haul of prizemoney – added on to by the likes of Daniel Hiller, Danny Lee, Josh Geary and Denzel Ieremia – is clearly the richest in New Zealand golf history,’ and going forward bodes well for the success of New Zealand golfers. I just wish Josh would start to manifest the rewards of his, “magnificent ball striking.” Not my words but those of John, my Scottish friend who has been there and done that in the game.

I’ve already posted on Lydia’s overall performance however it is worth repeating.

Ian writes, ‘According to leading golf statistician Justin Ray, Ko led the LPGA this season in scoring average, strokes gained total, strokes gained putting, strokes gained short game (around green + putting), Putts/Greens in Regulation, bogey-free rounds, birdie-or-better percentage and top-10 finish percentage.’

And in the ranks of never give up on your dream.

Ian writes, ‘ Growing up in Hamilton, he (Steven Alker) wanted to be a professional footballer, and once worked as a carpet cleaner.

Making a living as a pro golfer was tough. Throughout his PGA Tour career, he made 86 starts, never finished in the top 10 and missed 47 cuts.’

