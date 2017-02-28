Golf: Will There Be Another Zach Johnson?

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 15:38

“Will there be another Zach Johnson who gets to PGA Tour without much power but finds a way to win majors?”— Brian”

Best Chance the British Open

Over at golf.com they’re asking Alan Shipnuck interesting questions and given his years, make that decades of writing on golf, maybe he has some interesting insights?

By the way he considers Cruden Bay in Scotland the very best in golf courses and so in my eyes that gives him huge credibility.

Alan replies, “Still, it’s a big ask for either to be the next Zach, whose gifts are mostly anatomical. “I’d like to say he has something other than heart,” his caddie, Damon Green, once told me. “He’s got the biggest pair out here. He’s not afraid of being in the lead; he thrives on it. A lot of guys don’t like being in the lead; they can’t stomach it. But he’s got a cast-iron stomach. Man, he’s solid.”

Just how hard are the courses?

Ben asks Alan, “For us non-pros, how much harder are the courses these guys play every week than we realize? (i.e–Augusta)”

To which Alan replies, “It’s practically a different sport. At plenty of tournaments I’ve walked across greens late on Sunday afternoon and they’re slippery. Like, there’s so little grass on them my shoes have trouble gaining traction. Imagine putting on these surfaces! The firmness and fastness of the greens is the biggest difference, but the rough is often so thick and juicy you can hurt yourself, as Phil Mickelson did at Oakmont a while ago. And perhaps you have trouble reaching 520-yard par-5s in regulation. Well, on Tour those are par-4s. Now add in 40,000 screaming fans, a global TV audience, a $10 million purse, a bunch of twitchy reporters crowding every tee box, the weight of history and various other pressures and, yeah, it’s brutally difficult out there?”

“The British Open courses are now so short that a would-be Zach has the best chance to break through there.” – Alan Shipnuck

