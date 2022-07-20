Golf: Will Woods Win Again?

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 - 15:06

‘Whereas the previous legends have stopped on that ancient stone passage across that burn and performed the full 360 degrees raising their cap to the galleries from Dundee to Edinburgh, Woods took off his and waved only to the huge crowd to the right.

There was no pause, no hint of adios, as it purposefully fell short of abdication.’

That’s from James Corrigan who headlines his article, ‘Woods exits St Andrews but the Open door still ajar.’

The week prior to the Open Alex Kirshner wrote. ‘This Week Is Probably Tiger Woods’ Last, Best Shot to Win Another Major. There will not be many more of these, and even fewer where the champ will feel so at home.’

‘Last best shot,...’ Don’t think so. With 5 Masters’ wins Tiger’s record shows he must feel right at home at Augusta National.

Steve DiMeglio reminds us of Tiger’s 2019 win when he writes, ‘He (Tiger) thrust both his arms to the sky to begin his celebration of his first Masters victory since 2005 and his first major – his 15th – since he won the 2008 U.S. Open on a broken leg and torn knee ligaments. At 43, he became the second-oldest player to win the Masters, trailing just Nicklaus.’

And allow me to remind you Tom Watson was 59 years of age when he lost to Stewart Cink in an Open play-off at Turnberry, so that leaves lots of time and opportunities for Tiger.

It’s almost sure he’ll never again cross the Swilcan bridge during an Open championship but never say never about his chances to win another Major

