Golf: Winning $1,476,190 Per Round Times 21

Thursday, 3 November, 2022 - 12:20

‘As captain of the most successful team of the series, 4 Aces GC, DJ (Dustin Johnson) can add another $7 million, and further still, the overall individual prize – in total an astonishing $35million dollars for 21 rounds of golf!’ That’s from Jason Daniels and I have rounded out the dollar number. And not listed the small change.

Some time back, DJ sarcastically said that he, “Really regrets my decision,” to move to LIV golf.

Really? His 15-Year PGA Tour earnings look meagre compared to what he’s accomplished in his 5-months with LIV.

I’m not aware of how much DJ’s 4 Aces GC teammate, Pat Perez has earned on the PGA tour but note that his LIV earnings in just three events was $2,799,667. Which is quite remarkable in that all his earnings were made without ever serving as the low scorer for his team in a 54-hole event.

And go work this one out. It appears that Perez has retained his place in the 4 Aces GC team and rumour has it that DJ has ditched Talor Gooch in favour of Peter Uihlein.

