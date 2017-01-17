Golf: The Wisdom of the Late, Great John Jacobs

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 14:12

John Strege headlines the sad news with, “John Jacobs, 1925-2017: 'The greatest teacher in the history of the game”

The sole purpose

Included in John’s tribute there’s a tweet from Martin Hall where he writes, “The wisdom of the late, great John Jacobs” and an image of a white board presumably inscribed by John at one of his golf seminars.

John Jacobs wrote the words, “The sole purpose of the golf swing is to create a correct impact. How that is done is of no consequence as long as the method employed allows you to repeat it.”



Practical Golf

John Strege writes, “Practical Golf is required reading for (Butch) Harmon’s assistants. “John's way cuts through everything because it gets down to the essentials: clubface and path,” Harmon told Diaz. “John’s stuff is simple and easy to understand because it's right. It works for every player who ever lived or will live.”

Once again quoting Butch, John writes, “John Jacobs wrote the book on coaching. “There is not a teacher out there who does not owe him something.”

Golf’s Wise Man

Back in 2010 Jaime Diaz headlined his in-depth article, “Golf’s Wise Man,” and writes, “Jacobs has made sense out of more areas of the game than anyone living. Besides having taught more people -- from golf-school masses to European national teams to the game's elite -- than most any other instructor in history, Jacobs played in 14 British Opens and won internationally. He has been a television commentator, best-selling author, chief architect of the European tour, Ryder Cup competitor (and two-time captain) and Hall of Fame inductee.”

Quote of the Day

“I don't teach a method, I teach people.” – John Jacobs

