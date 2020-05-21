Golf: The Wizard of The Wedge Shot

Thursday, 21 May, 2020 - 13:53

“The best short game player I’ve worked with might surprise you. They are all so good and make wedge play look so natural. Adam Scott, KJ Choi – all these guys make wedge play look like a part of them. But when Brett Rumford first came out and I was working on tour he would pick up a wedge and he would get up and down from everywhere. It was so easy for him,” writes Aaron Dill

Some different chipping ideas

Andrew Rice writes, “Two of the best wedgers in recent memory have been Jose-Maria Olazabal and Brett Rumford. While their form in the video above is not identical (whose is?) there are two important movements they both incorporate. In the backswing they both shift the pressure forward, onto the front foot and in the downswing they both elevate or stand up through the strike.”

You’ll have to click on the link to Andrew to see what he’s talking about however the Danny Bird video below does a good job of what Andrew Rice descibes as a ‘different chipping idea.”





