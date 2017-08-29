Golf: You Too For Just $25,000

Tuesday, 29 August, 2017 - 11:31

“The price is $25,000 if you sign up before June 30 of the year preceding the January event ($29,000 for latecomers).” This news and information comes from Joe Passov’s, ‘The ultimate bucket list: 6 things every golf fanatic must do’ And by the way the $25,000 is tax deductible.

The Old Course

Been there done that before they built the faux coal sheds at the ‘Road Hole” and so I’ll strike item 1 from Joe’s recommended bucket list. Nevertheless it would be remiss of me not to mention thanks to Joe some new, news about getting a tee time on the Old Curse (Now there’s an inexplicable Freudian slip which will take me time to figure out. Of course it should be Course).

“New for 2018 will be what's called "authorized providers," generally well-respected tour operators, such as PerryGolf, that have been licensed by the St. Andrews Links Trust and who can offer guaranteed tee times. Yes, you'll pay a stiff premium (PerryGolf's packages start at $2,895 per person, based on double occupancy), but this route guarantees your dream round—and a walk where Old Tom, Young Tom, Bobby, Jack and Tiger have all captured titles.”

NO. 5: Playing in a Tour Pro-Am

Joe writes, “An undeniable, one-of-a-kind thrill for any weekend golfer is to play a loop with a Tour pro,” and although of interest to me, I have to say I’ve always been more interested on how much these wealthy Americans pay to play with the pros.



The thought of not having a say in who you play with even after paying $25,000 (Tax deductible) doesn’t appeal to my Scottish frugal instincts. Nevertheless for those of you who wish to keep it on your bucket list here’s the inside information.

“Still, our vote for the best Tour pro-am is the CareerBuilder Challenge, a tournament previously known as both the Bob Hope Desert Classic and the Humana Challenge. You get superbly groomed courses backdropped by mountains, excellent January weather in the desert communities near Palm Springs, Calif, and a chance to shine. After all, it's just you and a different Tour pro for each of three days, with a possibility of a fourth round for the select few who make the three-round cut. Included is a "welcome and pairings" party, six-to-seven days of golf, VIP access and hospitality for evening entertainment and, for luxury-suite viewing, membership to the Bob Hope Club.”

“Late in the day, if a seller has excess inventory, tickets might be discounted by up to half. The same holds true on bad-weather days or ones with the threat of bad weather. If you're very patient and a little lucky, you might find yourself on Augusta's grounds for less than two c-notes! Amen to that.” – Joe Passov commenting on acquiring tickets for the Masters.

