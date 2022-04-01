Golfers Get A (Better) Grip

Friday, 1 April, 2022 - 13:24

‘The Golf Pride CPX grip is a genuinely outstanding addition to any bag. If you've been putting off changing your grips then now is the perfect time to add more control and another layer of confidence courtesy of these ultra soft and tacky grips.’ That’s from Mark Townsend announcing the April Fool’s Day launch of Golf Pride’s latest grip.

A search for more information on the product lead me to the background and reasoning behind Golf Pride’s design decision.

It appears that the grip was inspired by BMX racers who choose to use a grip that is soft on their hands and has proved to improve their performance.

This led to the thought that what’s good for BMXers may just be the thing for golfers seeking a, ‘tension reducing, tactile and soft feeling grip.’

Golf Pride promotes their product as, ‘A Soft Grip for a Hard Game,’ and Mark advises his readers, ‘On (my) very first inspection they seemed almost too soft and like they are still settling in.

But, once you start hitting a few, you’ll love them.’

Also, ‘It might be a trick of the mind but the clubs felt a bit softer so my ball speed was up. I’m not exactly a middle-aged version of Tommy Fleetwood but I do like to grip down the club on most shots and punch it and these new grips were a huge help in adding more control.’

