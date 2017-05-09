GolfSixies – The Verdict

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 13:14

“Everyone, of course, is entitled to their opinion, but I believe the sceptics have got it wrong on this one,” writes Martin Dempster with his thoughts on the recent GolfSixes event.

Should’ve been there?

Martin writes, “In fairness, you probably had to be in attendance at the Centurion Club in St Albans to get a proper impression of it, but the European Tour’s GolfSixes is definitely the blueprint for a much-needed short form of the game.”

Alas I wasn’t there and as one of the sceptics Martin has taken to task I will just have to trust a fellow Scot’s opinion, which will perhaps encourage more enthusiasm.

First and foremost

Martin writes, “First and foremost, it proved that golf matches can be meaningful over just six holes and the fact this particular event involved a) a team element and b) was played under a Greensomes format merely added to those short and sharp encounters creating an excitement that is sometimes lacking at a 72-hole individual stroke-play tournament.”



Forcing fun and just give me the facts

The use Vernon Kay, Denise Van Outen and Kevin Pietersen to generate on-course enthusiasm for the event was a dubious decision and according to Martin Dempster, “there did seem to be an element of almost trying to force people into enjoying it rather than letting them see for themselves that this was indeed an exciting new chapter for the game”

And if this is a, “new chapter for the game,” which will and increase the number of people who will turn up to watch; what do the facts tell us?

Martin writes, “Yes, it would have been better if the total crowd over the two days had been more than 9,000, especially at a venue so close to London.”

And yet over at Sky Sports we’re told, “The event was very well received by large crowds at the Hemel Hempstead venue, with all of the 32 players from 16 nations full of praise for the tournament and its concept.”



Link to Martin Dempster and Sky Sports

Quote of the Day

“A crowd of approximately 5,000 bought into all the innovation and razzmatazz of GolfSixes” – The Telegraph

