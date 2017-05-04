GolfSixies a Stupid Idea?

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 12:44

“This weekend, golf’s latest attempt to retain relevance in an ever-changing landscape where many fear the sport is being left behind will resonate over two days at the Centurion in St Albans,” writes Ewan Murray regarding this week’s GolfSixes tournament.



Twenty20 version of golf?

Ewan Murray writes, “Keith Pelley, the (European) Tour's chief executive, is confident that backers will be drawn to the new quickfire style which unashamedly aims to reach out to a younger audience put off by golf's staid and pedestrian image,” and Pelley’s words bring to mind something that was written at Stuff some time back.

“GolfSixes, the Twenty20 version of golf, is ready to launch. Will it make the cut?”

There’s no doubt that one-day cricket matches and twenty-over competitions have been good for cricket’s popularity because five-day tests were becoming boring and “a new quickfire style” of cricket was required.

The question is; can GolfSixes resurrect a popular iinterest in golf similar to cricket’s success with Twenty20?

It’s a trial

Keith Pelley says, "It is a trial, that's what this is. We are in the entertainment content business with golf as our platform, and GolfSixes could do for golf what Twenty20 has done for cricket. It could become big down the line."

Gorepe15 commenting on Ewan Murray’s article writes, “Cricket has been turned into a comedy show (baseball with wickets?) to make it more 'popular'. If you have the attention span of a peanut and want to destroy golf in the same way (crazy golf on ice as suggested below..?) carry on”

On a more positive note Tartan85 writes, “I think it has been shown that adding a team element to the sport has been quite successful in generating interest away from the usual 72 holes stroke play.

The Ryder Cup obviously, and more recently the Zurich Classic at the weekend. I would like to see them explore this angle a bit more. The World Cup of Golf is something that could be done better.”

Quote of the Day

“Golf... but not as you know it” – From the GolfSixes website

