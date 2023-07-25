Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 - 15:18

How Good Was Harman’s Putting?

‘For the week Harman holed nearly 450 feet of putts and gained nearly 11 shots on the field in strokes gained/putting, ranked first for the week. He also made 56 of 57 putts inside 10 feet, a remarkable show of consistency.’

That’s from E. Michael Johnson reporting on Brian Harman’s wide-win by 6 shots at The Open Championship.

As for his choice of putter it’s a ‘TaylorMade’s Spider OS CB – a counterbalanced model similar to the putter he used while employing a belly style of putting prior to the ban that started on January 1, 2016.’

Elsewhere I read that 106 putts on the week were the fewest by an Open winner over the last two decades.

Other details include, Harman’s putter is 34 inches in length with 2 degrees of loft. “I’ve always preferred a putter with a lower loft,” Harman told Golf Digest a couple of years ago. “Most have 3 or 4 degrees of loft, but I have only 2 degrees on this putter. This allows me to get the ball rolling without it hopping.” As for the oversized head, Harman said, “I’ve always liked a large, face-balanced mallet. It helps the head stay square through the stroke.”

Whilst, ‘He also made 56 of 57 putts inside 10 feet, a remarkable show of consistency,’ it’s worth noting that Harman ranks 39th in Strokes Gained Putting however he ranks 1st in putts from within six feet.

Link to E. Michael Johnson

FOR PREVIOUS POSTS