Chorus upgrading more rural broadband cabinets

Wednesday, 7 December, 2016 - 14:57

Chorus has today announced it has upgraded nearly 100 broadband cabinets, as part of a $5 million programme of work across rural New Zealand.

The upgrade will considerably improve the broadband experience for about 7000 existing customers, while also increasing the number of possible high-speed broadband connections at each cabinet.

The broadband cabinets have been upgraded with new VDSL broadband electronics and connected back to the local exchange by fibre optic cable.

"Slow internet speeds have been a concern for businesses and residents in these areas for a while, so it’s pleasing to be able to provide substantially-improved infrastructure," says Ed Beattie, Chorus’ GM Infrastructure.

"There’s no question that access to better broadband makes a significant difference to the lives of New Zealanders, and this programme of work shows how committed we are about improving rural connectivity."

Following the upgrade residents living within about 1.2km of their cabinet should be able to access fibre-enabled, VDSL broadband with consistent speeds up to 70Mbps. Residents and businesses based further from the cabinet will still likely experience much improved speeds depending on the distance to the broadband cabinet.

More importantly, the upgraded infrastructure means better quality broadband. For example, during peak times when lots of people are streaming online video, broadband speeds will remain consistent. This differs considerably from wireless services over mobile broadband which share capacity with other users.

Extending Chorus’ network of modern, fibre-fed broadband cabinets means even more households will be able to take advantage of faster broadband and satisfy their ever increasing demand for internet data.

Latest figures show the average broadband data usage on Chorus’ network for residential connections increased to 120GB in October - a huge increase on the 44GB used by households at the start of 2015.

"Typically, homes now have several connected devices at any one time, so we’re all using far more broadband data. This is borne out by recent statistics that half of all residential broadband plans are now unlimited. These plans are competitively priced and remove the fear of chewing through your data allowance and being charged extra," says Mr Beattie.

Chorus has also made it easier for people to upgrade to VDSL. In most cases, if VDSL is available at an address, the upgrade can be completed remotely without the need for a technician to visit the home.

To find out what broadband speed your household could be getting or if broadband in your area has been upgraded, visit www.chorus.co.nz.

In addition, residents can take advantage of third-party, independent sites such as www.glimp.co.nz and www.broadbandcompare.co.nz to find the best fit broadband plan for their online needs.

Breakdown of cabinet upgrades:

Region / Cabinets upgraded

Waikato 23

Manawatu-Whanganui 10

Northland 10

Hawke’s Bay 9

Bay of Plenty 7

Canterbury 7

Otago 7

Southland 6

Taranaki 6

Auckland 3

Gisborne 3

Wellington 3

Marlborough 1

Tasman 1

West Coast 1