Waiheke Island now fully fibred

Thursday, 8 December, 2016 - 15:00

The Ultra-Fast Broadband build on Auckland’s Waiheke Island is now complete, meaning more than 5600 local homes and businesses can now connect to faster and more reliable internet, says Communications Minister Amy Adams.

On hand at Waiheke Island today, Ms Adams said total private and public investment in the build totalled nearly $9.6 million, and took less than 18 months to complete after the rollout began in June 2015.

"Waiheke Island is the 21st area to have its Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) build completed under the first phase of the programme," says Ms Adams.

As of 30 September 2016, Waiheke Island’s UFB uptake was around 20 per cent, with more than 850 connections.

"Nationwide, uptake has now reached around 30 per cent, and the build is over 70 per cent complete.

"All schools on Waiheke Island are now able to connect to fibre through the UFB and Rural Broadband Initiative programmes. Te Huruhi School, Waiheke High School and Waiheke Primary School are also all connected to Network 4 Learning."

Chorus has also completed two Rural Broadband Initiative fixed-line cabinet upgrades on Waiheke Island.

"Fast and reliable internet is absolutely critical for New Zealand’s future, and it’s great news for those living on Waiheke Island, who are able to enjoy the benefits and retain their lifestyle," says Ms Adams.

"I would also like to acknowledge my colleague and local Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye for her strong support in connecting Waiheke Island to UFB.

"The Government has set an ambitious new target for New Zealand’s connectivity - that by 2025, 99 percent of New Zealanders will have access to speeds of at least 50 Mbps, and the remaining one percent will have access to at least 10 Mbps."

Whangarei, Te Awamutu, Oamaru, Cambridge, Tokoroa, Hawera, Ashburton, Blenheim, Whanganui, TaupÅ, Timaru, Greymouth, Masterton, New Plymouth, Hamilton, Tauranga, Waiuku, Rotorua, Queenstown, Whakatane and now Waiheke Island all have completed UFB networks.