First Software's N2 ERP to help power the subscription economy

Thursday, 8 December, 2016 - 16:31

With buyers increasingly choosing recurring service payments over outright purchases First Software has developed functionality in its Cloud based N2 ERP solution to allow businesses adopting this "subscription economy" model to cater for this demand.

Coupled with features in its ecommerce websites consumers can subscribe to a product or service and have their credit card billed at set regular frequencies while also having the ability to change/cancel/suspend their orders.

This type of functionality can be used by Gyms, Home Delivery companies, Office Supplies, Software subscription or any other business that wants to offer a reoccurring payment schedule. As well as regular subscription services customers can add casual purchases to the same order - so ideal for those who want a "base" order plus extras that can change.

With N2 ERP already featuring Inventory control, Financials, Purchasing, ecommerce and Point of Sale a complete solution can be offered to subscription focused businesses.

Pricing for the N2 ERP subscription and ecommerce website implementation starts at $70,000 plus $1,000 per month license and hosting fee for six users".

The first customer of this innovative subscription solution is due to go live in early 2017.