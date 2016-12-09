Samsung's family hub 'Smart Fridge' launches in NZ

Friday, 9 December, 2016 - 10:26

Samsung Electronics New Zealand today announces that the highly acclaimed Family Hub refrigerator will be on sale in New Zealand from December.

First glimpsed at CES earlier this year, the Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator is a sophisticated multi-tasker that reconnects families, organises groceries and home tasks, and provides entertainment.

"Smart Home and Internet of Things are buzzwords that are often bandied about when pondering the future of how we will live in this connected world. At Samsung, we’ve taken the lead in this space and applied our smart innovation to a staple appliance found in every Kiwi kitchen - the Refrigerator," said Jens Anders, Sales Director for Samsung New Zealand’s Consumer Electronics division.

"With Family Hub, now more than ever we are delivering on the promise of the Internet of Things, in a way that offers practical benefits that address the needs of Kiwi homes and lifestyles," Mr Anders continued.

The Family Hub is just that - a hub of household connections, but with a thoroughly digital twist. All communications are housed and displayed on a 21.5 inch full HD LCD screen located on the upper right exterior door. As the refrigerator’s digital family command center, the screen allows you to post, share and update calendars, pin photos, share treasured kids’ works of art, and leave notes - all with the ease and convenience of your smartphone.

From more efficiently managing your groceries, to identifying foods you have or need, to tracking product expiration dates to cut down on waste, the Family Hub is your go-to resource to keep your kitchen fully stocked. Three high quality cameras inside the fridge capture an image every time the door closes. You can then access those images anytime, anywhere using your smartphone and take a peek inside your fridge - perfect if you’re at the grocery store and forget to check on what you need for dinner that night.-

You can even use the refrigerator to do online grocery shopping, as well as manage recipes and compile and share shopping lists.

With the kitchen serving as the center of the home and a common gathering spot, the Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator is perfectly suited to entertain friends and family. It offers options for music streaming to play through its built-in speaker or connect to your Bluetooth wireless speakers to enjoy music throughout the home. You can even watch your favorite television programs right on the Family Hub screen using Screen mirroring with your Samsung Smart TV.

As part of Samsung’s premium Home Appliance range, the Family Hub features a sleek and streamlined build, which promises to make a stylish addition to any modern kitchen. Featuring an elegant French Door design and Black Caviar finish, the Family Hub’s sleek looks belie the 670L combined fridge and freezer capacity.

The Family Hub is as impressively designed on the inside as it is on the outside. From the Samsung-exclusive Cool Select Zone Plus that transforms from fridge to freezer to meet your food storage needs, to keeping food fresher, longer with its Triple and Metal Cooling system, to its flexibility and energy-saving features, this refrigerator places a premium on superior performance and unmatched innovation and design.

The Family Hub is available in New Zealand in Black Caviar colour and will retail in New Zealand at Noel Leeming, with an RRP of $9,999.

Key Specifications - Refrigerator

Capacity - 670L

Energy Star Rating: 2.5 Stars

Cooling technology - Triple Cooling, Metal Cooling, Digital Invertor, Cool Select Zone

Plumbed water / ice dispenser

Counter depth design

Tempered glass shelving

Recess handle

Dimensions - 908 x 1825 x 733 mm

Net Weight - 159kg

Key Specifications - Display

21.5" Full HD touch screen

Tizen Operating System

Hawk-M Quad Core CPU (1.3Ghz)

8GB onboard memory

2 x 5W speakers

Mic input x 2

Proximity sensor

WiFi / Bluetooth enabled