Epson NZ launches $199 EcoTank printer with 2 years of ink

Tuesday, 13 December, 2016 - 08:07

In a move that has no rival in the New Zealand home printer market Epson NZ has launched the latest in its line of award-winning EcoTank printers, the entry level L310 for an RRP of only $229 with up to two years worth of ink included (based upon user's average monthly print volume).

General Manager Epson New Zealand Simon Rogers said, "Put simply there is no other printer of this quality in New Zealand that consumers can buy for $229 that comes with up to two years worth of ink included and in fact, you may even find it for as little as $199 in The Warehouse stores and The Warehouse online. The L310 Single Function Printer with its unique integrated ink system is ideal for busy homes looking to cut their printing costs. As a result, on average, you can you can print up to 4,000 pages in black and 6,500 pages in colour2 before needed to buy ink again."

Thanks to the L310’s integrated high-capacity ink tanks, ink is supplied continuously to the printer, so there are no cartridges to replace. For the average user, once the ink runs out after two years you simply top up the tanks with Epson low-cost ink bottles, starting from just $19.99, and keep on printing. The L310 also features a two year Return to Base Warranty with registration.

The new L310 joins Epson’s other EcoTank L365, L455 home printers and sits alongside their L565 and ET-4550 home office printers.

Epson’s EcoTank range and new L310 launch is being backed by a major marketing, advertising and in-store promotional campaign across New Zealand.

Epson EcoTank printers can be purchased at http://www.epson.co.nz/ecotank/, at The Warehouse in-store and online (http://www.thewarehouse.co.nz) and at other selected retailers across New Zealand.