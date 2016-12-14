Tararua Country website launches

Wednesday, 14 December, 2016 - 13:55

The team at Tararua District Council are extremely excited to announce the official launch of the all new Tararua Country website, which went live today!

Our team has been working tirelessly to develop this new website, bringing a completely new modern look and feel, focusing on providing a user-friendly experience.

Economic Development Manager and Project Manager, Lianne Simpkin, is elated to have the new site live, "We are just coming into the busy visitor season, so this was a very timely launch. Visitors and locals alike will be blown away by the range of new features - such as the interactive map in the ‘Plan’ section."

The site also features local events, get away packages and hot deals from local tourism operators and service providers.

Enough talk - see it for yourself! Go to www.tararua.com to check out the "new and improved" tourism site for Tararua Country.