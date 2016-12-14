NZ's Internet skyrocketing but digital divide still evident

Wednesday, 14 December, 2016 - 15:43

InternetNZ has welcomed a new report showing Internet trends over the last nine years. The trends report has been released by the Auckland University of Technology and is a collation of the biennial NZ World Internet Project surveys from 2007-2015.

Chief Executive of InternetNZ, Jordan Carter, says it shines light on the importance of the Internet in today's society but also the digital divide in New Zealand.

"The trends report highlights positive steps but also indicates areas that we still need to improve in order to get more people online."

The overall percentage of Internet users over the last nine years has continued to rise. In 2007, 82% of people used the Internet and in 2015 Internet users represented 90% of New Zealanders.

There is also a clear rise in people using the Internet for education, communication and entertainment. The report paints a strong picture of the importance of the Internet and the need for people to have access so they can take advantage of the benefits the Internet provides.

We are also seeing some positive stats in the area of education and the ability to use the Internet. There is the notable increase in the confidence levels of Internet users aged 65 years and older, with those rating themselves as 'good' on the Internet up from only 25% in 2007 to 60% in 2015.

"However, we are still concerned about the digital divides relating to household income, location and ethnicity groups," says Carter.

The report paints obvious gaps where people of low income, of Pasifika ethnicity or those living in rural areas, are not using the Internet. With the statistics showing a rapid increase of people stating the Internet is important as a source of information - this divide is more important than ever to improve.

"Understanding the digital divide in New Zealand is an important piece of work for InternetNZ. We are working on a project that maps the divides over the country and will allow us to draw related statistics on how the digital divide is affecting areas such as economic well-being and education.

"We hope this new information will be useful for the technology sector and the Government in trying to close the gap, says Carter."

InternetNZ helps to fund the NZ World Internet Project reports and says the statistics are very valuable.

"From the reports we can determine where we sit on the world stage and also monitor New Zealand Internet stats over time," says Carter.