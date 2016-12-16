Chch city 4G rollout completed - Spark

Friday, 16 December, 2016 - 12:28

Sunday drivers and summertime ice-cream hunters will find their daytrips around Banks Peninsula better mapped with mobile services through a series of newly enabled cell sites, completing the rollout of Spark 4G services to the city and nearby areas.

Residents and visitors to Sumner, Redcliffs, Moncks Bay, Lyttelton, Diamond Harbour and Akaroa now have better access to faster 4G. For those travelling to Akaroa, the cell site at Hilltop - an important stopping point on the picturesque route - will have fast 4G available by Christmas.

Spark Head of South Island Paul Deavoll says the improved mobile network will give the locals of Sumner and visitors to the coastal area the chance to experience more of what summer in the city offers.

"People will be able to share pics and videos via social media more easily, and even allow businesspeople the chance to take a sunny afternoon out of the office with the family, while still keeping up with emails and urgent work calls from the deckchair.

"We’re always looking for ways to improve mobile service across New Zealand and we’re excited that Sumner and many parts of Lyttelton Harbour and the Peninsular are now able to access the benefits of 4G, just like the rest of the city," says Deavoll.

Since the 4G network was switched on in September, local mobile data use has increased showing residents have been quick to demand more of the faster mobile services on offer.

Spark’s 4G coverage across these areas uses the 700MHz radio spectrum, which means customers who have previously experienced slow internet speeds on traditional fixed line broadband may now be able to switch to Spark’s Wireless Broadband service, or Spark Jump.

"Our Wireless Broadband product uses the 4G mobile network and allows customers fast, reliable, and affordable internet access. This is the key for people who currently lack access to an adequate internet service," says Deavoll.

Customers interested in learning more about Spark Wireless Broadband can go to http://www.spark.co.nz/shop/internet/wirelessbroadband/