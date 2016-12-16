'New levels of protection' with Norton Security Premium

Friday, 16 December, 2016 - 14:59

Norton by Symantec (NASDAQ: SYMC) today released the latest features of Norton Security Premium in New Zealand and Australia, boosting its protection and performance levels for consumers. As one of the industry leading security solutions for consumers, Norton Security Premium provides customers with its best security protection in one subscription service across multiple platforms, including Windows, Mac, Android and iOS.

According to Symantec’s latest Internet Security Threat Report, Symantec discovered more than 430 million new unique pieces of malware in 2015, up 36 percent from the year before and in October 2016 alone, there were 96.1 million new malware variants, the highest level seen since August 2015.

"Norton by Symantec engineers are on the front lines of cybersecurity, building technologies that are constantly analysing new threats and devising new ways to protect consumers and their devices," said Mark Gorrie, Director, Norton Business Unit, Pacific region, Symantec. "With the growing frequency of cyberattacks on all platforms, consumers need the comprehensive multi-platform protection offered by Norton Security Premium."

Enhanced Protection and Performance

Norton Security Premium uses advanced, multi-layered security technology to help protect devices, privacy and personal files such as financial information from today’s most dangerous emerging threats, including ransomware, malicious websites, zero days and phishing attacks.

Some of the recently added protection and performance features of Norton Security Premium include:

- Proactive Exploit Prevention: Zero-day vulnerabilities (which were up 125 percent in 2015), are holes in software applications that are unknown by the software vendor. Norton Security Premium’s Proactive Exploit Prevention technology helps protect the holes in common software applications by recognising a range of malicious behaviors that are trademarks of zero-day attacks. One of the benefits of this approach is that it provides protection against a wide variety of exploit attacks during the critical window when vulnerable software is deployed until the point that a software patch is installed - a process that can take weeks or months.

- Emulation Technology: In their attempts to bypass traditional security software, cybercriminals often hide their malicious code in innocuous-looking files. Norton Security Premium’s newly developed emulation technology hunts down antivirus-evading malware before it can compromise a user’s system. It does this by unpacking and running the suspicious files in a virtual machine for examination before the malware in these files can compromise the user’s machine. With 83 percent of all malware currently employing anti-virus evading techniques, Norton Security Premium’s newly developed emulation technology is an important advancement in protecting consumers.

- Predictive Machine Learning Engine: Traditional antivirus solutions often rely on signatures of known malware to protect consumers. Criminals know this, and as a result, develop automated ways to deliver variations of malware designed to evade the signatures. The Predictive Machine Learning Engine anticipates new and evolving malware variants. Using a machine learning algorithm, it develops statistical models that help accurately detect and block both new and unknown malware.

- Faster Mac Protection: Mac users will see faster scans and lower overall memory utilisation on their devices.

- My Norton: The new updates to Norton Security Premium will also include My Norton, a next generation web portal that completely changes the way customers interact with Norton. With My Norton, customers can access their Norton subscription features, manage their account and devices and learn about new threats from any device. It offers more engagement with customers with smarter alerts and messaging, and helps customers get the most of the Norton subscription (e.g., utilising backup, parental controls, multi-device protection).

Pricing and Availability

Norton Security Premium is available now via various retailers, via nz.norton.com and au.norton.com. The recommended retail price starts at AUD$79.99/NZD$84.99 for one device; AUD$124.99/NZD $139. 99 for three devices and $149.99/NZD $169.99 for five devices, with periodic special offers.