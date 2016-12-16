Council planning free WIFI christmas present

Friday, 16 December, 2016 - 19:08

Council is working to have free WIFI available along the main streets of Taumarunui, Ohakune and Raetihi before Christmas.

Once up and running the free WIFI service will be in a trial phase for about two months while the service is tuned and tested.

Over the trial period the public will be able to use the service.

Council Chief Executive Clive Manley said that Council was planning an official launch of the free WIFI service in February after the tuning and testing is completed.

"In the mean time we would like people to use the service and provide us with feedback to see how they are using it and if any changes need to be made to how it is being delivered," said Mr. Manley.

"The extension of free WIFI from outside Council offices to along the main streets is an important part of Council’s economic development agenda for the three townships."

"We believe the availability of free WIFI will be of significant benefit to local businesses, residents and visitors who increasingly expect to be able to access the internet on demand," he said.