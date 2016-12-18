My Emergency Dr App launches

Sunday, 18 December, 2016 - 19:15

The future of healthcare has launched in the form of an app that puts you directly in touch with an emergency specialist doctor. Save time by avoiding the hospital trip and long wait.

My Emergency Dr is a video-based smartphone app that puts you in touch with an Australian-trained and qualified Emergency Specialist Doctor when you need one. If you or a family member are sick, the team of Emergency Specialist Doctors at My Emergency Dr can remotely assess you, make a diagnosis, provide expert medical advice and in many cases arrange the treatment you need.

Justin Bowra, CEO and Founder of ConnectedMed and an experienced senior emergency specialist physician states:"Our vision at My Emergency Dr is to give every Australian urgent video access via your smartphone to an Emergency Specialist, wherever they live and whenever they call. All of our doctors are qualified specialists in Emergency Medicine. Simply download the app and connect to an Emergency Specialist who will be able to assist you wherever you are."

Dr. Bowra adds: "Registered clients have 24 hour-a-day immediate phone and video access to a team of Emergency Specialists who can remotely assess, diagnose and arrange treatment. My Emergency Dr will email you a copy of the consultation record to take to your GP. If medications need to be organised, we can email you an electronic prescription. Similarly, we can also email you referrals for x-rays or blood tests."

Just download My Emergency Dr from the App Store or Google Play, open it and follow the instructions. A free trial of the service is available until 25th December 2016.