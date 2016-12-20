Brother printers' reign continues in PCMag awards

Tuesday, 20 December, 2016 - 09:38

Brother Printers have earned the most accolades on nearly every measure of satisfaction in PCMag’s annual Readers’ Choice awards (2016).

For the eighth consecutive year, Brother printers’ received the ‘Readers’ Choice Award’ for best printers, and for the fourth year in a row, were awarded PCMag’s ‘Business Choice Award’.

The PCMag Readers’ Choice Awards are based on overall customer satisfaction and printer attributes including set up, reliability, printing quality, technical support, repairs and the cost of consumables.

Recognised by PCMag readers as ‘the best in overall satisfaction’ for printers for the eighth consecutive year, Brother received top scores for satisfaction in several other categories including ‘set up experience’, ‘satisfaction with reliability’, ‘document output quality’, and ‘cost of ink and toner’. Brother printers were also recognised as needing the least repairs in the last twelve months.

Matthew Stroud, Chief Operating Officer and Director at Brother International (NZ) Limited says "this consistent recognition from the readers of PCMag acknowledges our commitment to delivering the highest quality, most cost efficient printers.

"Winning the Business Choice Award for the fourth year in a row is testament to our focus on developing products that support our business customers. It is fantastic recognition for all Brother employees, particularly those in our product development side who work to meet ever-changing demands of the business environment."

Stroud adds that as the number one print brand for service and support in New Zealand, Brother is in a unique position to understand the individual needs of businesses.[1: GFK research 2011 to 2014 and Perceptive Research 2015]

"From free delivery and installation across our small medium business range, to toner replenishment and managed print solutions, Brother has a solution for all businesses.

"We know how to make printing easy and create tailored solutions that enable businesses to focus on what they do best."

A 7-day Kiwi helpdesk is available whenever customers require support, plus all machines that use genuine Brother consumables benefit from an unrivalled 4-year onsite warranty.

Dan Costa, Editor-in-Chief of PCMag says "This is our 28th year of recognising outstanding technology products and services for their reliability. "Brother has dominated the Readers’ Choice awards for printers in nearly every category for almost a decade. Our readers love the brand for both home and workplace printing."