World's first Maori emoji app launched

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 06:48

It’s here - the world’s first MÄori emoji app Emotiki has landed just in time for summer roadtrips and santa stockings, with 200 MÄori and Kiwi cultural icons for people to share their kiwiana moments with each other and the world.

The free downloadable app for iPhone and Android is usable and intuitive, allowing users to click on individual Emotiki icons and share them across social media platforms, messaging and email, assign to contacts, save to devices, print and more.

Led and owned by visitor attraction Te Puia in Rotorua, the Emotiki app using the latest technology to share the MÄori words and concepts with all Kiwis and other cultures.

Te Puia general manager sales and marketing Kiri Atkinson-Crean says it is exciting to finally be launching the app.

"We announced the development of the world’s first MÄori emoji app in May, and since then a huge amount of work has gone on behind the scenes, including working closely with Te Arawa and Te Puia pakeke (elders), to make this Te Arawa led app a true representation of who we are.

"We wanted to give people, particularly our young people, another way to express themselves and our unique MÄori culture. The Emotiki app is a light-hearted, easy-to-use way to share the meaning of MÄori words and concepts with other cultures and with all New Zealanders."

Emotiki icons include tiki pÅ«kana expressions, taiaha, poi, hÄngi, kai moana, people - young and old - even the ubiquitous MÄori wardens are featured.

"With so many special facets to our culture that we want to share with the world, we’ll continue to add new and exciting icons frequently, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled - you can even suggest ideas for icons through some upcoming social media competitions."

The Emotiki app is available now to download for free on smartphones and tablets with iOS8 and later versions, and Android 4.4 and later operating systems.

For the latest Apple operating system iOS10, the Emotiki app also includes a sticker pack for use in iMessage, a messaging extension that takes emojis to the next level - meaning they’re intuitive, easier to use, can be drawn on, enlarged, layered and more.

Emotiki stickers are made up of images or animations that can be sent or placed on messages, photos and other stickers, as a fun way for people to express themselves in a conversation without typing or using the standard keyboard emojis.

"Te Puia is one of the first in New Zealand to utilise sticker pack technology, all in time for summer road trips and shenanigans, as well as the 2017 Te Matatini National Kapa Haka Festival. A similar sticker-like system is also currently being developed for use on Android devices and will be included in the app once it’s ready to go."

The all-inclusive app allows people to see what Emotiki icons are trending, create their own favourites board, see recently added icons and purchase Emotiki merchandise such as t-shirts and hoodies.

To download the free app, visit the AppStore or Play Store, and then get sharing. To find out more information on the app and how it works, visit www.emotiki.com.