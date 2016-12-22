Vodafone reaches 4G roaming milestone: 102 destinations and counting

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 09:33

As more Kiwis head away this Christmas, Vodafone is keeping them confidently connected to those back home, and while overseas in even more places, thanks to four new 4G roaming destinations going live.

Tropical destinations Barbados, Bermuda, Haiti and the British Virgin Islands are the latest additions to Vodafone’s 4G roaming map, bringing the total number of overseas destinations to 102 across the globe - the most of any New Zealand mobile roaming provider.

Vodafone Consumer Director Matt Williams said, "We know that Kiwis love to travel and we’re committed to growing our 4G roaming network to make sure we can give our customers seamless 4G access, no matter where they are in the world".

As the market leader in roaming, Vodafone covers 70 more 4G destinations than its closest New Zealand competitor and many of these destinations are proving popular with both Kiwi holiday-makers and business travellers.

"Having the same mobile experience when travelling as you do at home is simply what Kiwis expect today. Whether you’re navigating around a new city, posting holiday pictures, keeping in touch with home or staying on top of business, 4G roaming, together with $5 Daily Roaming in selected destinations, means you can do it all seamlessly and worry free," said Matt.

For just $5 a day on most On Account plans, Vodafone customers travelling for work or pleasure can enjoy their usual data, minutes, and TXTs in top 4G roaming destinations like Australia, Fiji, the USA and UK. Daily Roaming is available in 23 countries worldwide, and over 50% of these are 4G destinations.

Matt Williams adds, "Daily roaming works as soon as you arrive, there is no time consuming set-up and the beauty is you know exactly what you’re spending each day so there are no hidden costs to factor into your travel budget.

"Our business customers especially value the peace of mind that comes with Daily Roaming and a fast 4G connection, giving them the ability to conduct business as usual while overseas when they need to".

In the year to October 2016, New Zealand residents made more than 2.5 million overseas trips1, up seven per cent on the previous year. While Australia continues to be the most popular destination for Kiwi travellers, South America is showing the fastest growth with people showing a growing appetite for bucket list experiences like Machu Picchu, Galapagos Islands and Iguazu Falls2.

[1] International Travel and Migration: October 2016. Statistics New Zealand.

[2] House of Travel, 2016’s Fastest Growing Travel Destinations for Kiwis