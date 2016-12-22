West Coast's Lake Brunner gets Spark 4G service

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 17:08

In anticipation of an increase in data use this summer, Spark has switched on 4G mobile service in Lake Brunner, a popular boating and holiday destination, making it even easier for Kiwis to share their summer adventures via Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Residents and visitors alike have a strong appetite for data, with an 122% year-on-year increase in data use on Spark’s Lake Brunner mobile site over the holiday period, 23 December - 7 January, from 2014/2015 to 2015/2016.

Spark expects this year to be even bigger, and has brought 4G on the 700MHz spectrum to the lake area to improve mobile services.

Spark’s Head of South Island Paul Deavoll says the company is gearing up for this stronger growth as people share more of their adventures at the lake.

"We want to help Kiwis have an ‘endless summer’ by keeping them connected in more places this festive season, and giving them another excuse to stay away on holiday just that little bit longer.

"The huge increases in data use over the summer period last year shows there’s strong demand for these services on the West Coast, and our network upgrades will keep people connected to friends and family, giving them the ability to share all the amazing outdoor experiences the West Coast lake has to offer - great fishing, swimming, and so much more," says Deavoll.

"People will be able to share pics and videos via social media more easily, stream music and will allow businesspeople the chance to take a sunny afternoon out of the office with the family, while still keeping up with emails and urgent work calls from the deckchair.

"We’re always looking for ways to improve mobile service across New Zealand and we’re excited that visitors to Lake Brunner this summer are now able to access the benefits of 4G," says Deavoll.

Spark’s 4G coverage across Lake Brunner uses the 700MHz radio spectrum, which means customers who have previously experienced slow internet speeds on a fixed line may now be able to sign up to Spark’s Wireless Broadband service. This will benefit residents and those with holiday homes in Moana, located on the northern shore of Lake Brunner.

"4G on the 700MHz spectrum is ideal for rural residents as the signal can travel further from the cell tower than other frequencies.

"Our Wireless Broadband product uses the 4G mobile network and allows customers fast, reliable, and affordable internet access. This is the key for people who currently lack access to an adequate internet service," says Deavoll.

Customers interested in learning more about Spark Wireless Broadband can go to http://www.spark.co.nz/shop/internet/wirelessbroadband/

Nationwide upgrades:

To ensure customers right across the country can stay connected to their friends and families throughout the busy summer months Spark has worked hard in the last couple of months to improve its mobile network in time for Christmas to cater for the expected increase in demand for mobile data.

In the last three months Spark has delivered 4G upgrades to more than 100 cell sites and there are five new cell sites in popular holiday locations including Taupo Bay, Pataua (Northland) and Kaueranga Valley, Manaia, Te Puru (Coromandel), Mt Maunganui Apartments, and Bishops Bay (Wanaka).

In addition to this, Spark is rolling in portable cell sites to seven holiday locations across the country to improve capacity in the areas as they see huge increases in visitors.

Temporary sites are currently being delivered to Mangawhai, Gisborne (campgrounds), Sandy Bay and Pohara Beach (Tasman District), two sites in Wanaka at Mt Iron and Rippon Estate and one at the Festival of Lights and Bowl of Brooklands in Taranaki.