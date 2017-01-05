New keyboard BlackBerry revealed at CES

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 10:40

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd. ("TCL Communication") today offered a first look at its new BlackBerry premium keyboard smartphone at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES). It's the first product towards its long-term licensing agreement with BlackBerry encompassing the brand and security software.

The new BlackBerry smartphone is designed with three core features in mind: security, productivity and reliability. It draws on unparalleled mobile security and software expertise to offer the most complete security available for an Android smartphone. The distinctive BlackBerry keyboard and a number of apps, such as Hub+, enable its productivity for business and professional users. And with the excellence of its hardware design, it has genuine durability.

"At TCL Communication, we are committed to creating the best BlackBerry products for consumers and enterprise users," said Nicolas Zibell, Chief Executive Officer of TCL Communication.

Though the new BlackBerry smartphone's name and final details will be officially disclosed at the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona next month (contact GlobalPR@tcl.com to reserve a hands-on briefing), Mr. Zibell articulated his vision towards the long-term investment in a BlackBerry branded product portfolio at CES, "Together with BlackBerry's smartphone software platform, this partnership will create the most secure Android products."

The new BlackBerry, available in early 2017, offers premium outstanding features including:

Keyboard: The world's most advanced intelligent keyboard to date: touch sensitive with predictive typing functionality customized to your writing style and language preferences

Tactility: High-gloss polished keys mimic the finish of the display glass, giving a consistent, polished look across the front of the device

Security: Device security built in from the start using trusted BlackBerry security software that is updated in real time to ensure the best protection for your corporate and personal data

Android: 100% Android for access to all your apps and data and the entire Android ecosystem and OS updates

TCL Communication, the fourth largest handset manufacturer in North America and top-10 globally according to IDC, is expanding the premium smartphone competitive landscape with a third option for both enterprises and consumers. The company has a proven track record to lead key trends (MBB, IoT, security, VR), supply chain, Smart Devices, and blended brand portfolios.