OPPO signals upcoming launch In NZ

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 11:55

OPPO is pleased to announce it is establishing a presence in New Zealand and will provide a range of its products to New Zealanders.

"New Zealand is a location where our devices will be very competitive," said Kuan Li, Head of Marketing, OPPO New Zealand.

"We believe that Kiwis will find them beautifully designed and perfect for the rigours of New Zealand life. OPPO mobile phones will fit seamlessly into life on an Otago farm or the work day in an Auckland office."

OPPO will launch its devices, and announce its New Zealand retail and telco partners, later in Q1 2017.

Pricing and availability is not yet available.