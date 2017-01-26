Ultra-fast broadband coming to local towns in New Plymouth District

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 11:32

Some of the fastest internet speeds in New Zealand will be coming to towns in New Plymouth District!

A funding application by New Plymouth District Council has resulted in the Government including Waitara, Inglewood, Urenui and Okato in the next nationwide roll-out of ultra-fast broadband.

NPDC Group Manager Strategy Liam Hodgetts welcomes the Government’s investment in the district.

He says the Council worked with each community to draft up the bid to the Government, competing against other small towns across the nation.

"We’re delighted these towns will receive funding to give them access to this cutting-edge technology and connect them more reliably to the world," says Mr Hodgetts.

"It will enhance business opportunities, provide more reliable internet access for education and encourage innovation."

This initiative is part of the Council’s long-term economic and digital strategy.

The Government says this second phase of UFB installations throughout the country will start in 2017 and be completed between 2018 and 2024.