Waikato district welcomes UFB expansion to growing towns

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 15:51

Waikato District Council welcomes the government announcement that it will be rolling out a second wave of ultrafast broadband (UFB) to eight of its growing towns.

Mayor Allan Sanson says. "It’s encouraging that the Government has recognised the need to support our case for fibre, especially since we are such a fast-growing district."

"This will ensure that industrial growth driven by the Ports of Auckland inland port at Horotiu, tourism in Raglan, and residential and commercial growth across the district will now be supported by UFB."

The latest government statistics show that growth in Waikato district is outstripping Wellington, driven partly by spillover growth from Auckland and Hamilton and Waikato’s central position in the ‘golden triangle’ bounded by its nearest city neighbours and Tauranga.

The eight Waikato district towns included in the Government’s rollout include Tuakau, Te Kauwhata, Huntly, Taupiri, Ngaruawahia, Horotiu, Whatawhata and Raglan.

Mayor Allan Sanson says the Council is working with network suppliers regarding other areas in the district that were not included in the latest announcement.