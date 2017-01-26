Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 16:56

Stratford District Council Mayor Neil Volzke has welcomed the government’s announcement of ultra fast broadband for Stratford.

"This is really great news," says Mayor Volzke. "High speed broadband is a vital enabler for future economic growth, and to reliably connect Stratford to the rest of the world."

The ultra fast broadband initiative links with Council’s Stratford 2035 project which includes a review of Council’s Economic Development Strategy as well as its Future of Broadway work.

The announcement follows an application made by Stratford District Council in 2015 to MBIE.

The installation is expected to be completed between 2018 and 2024.

For more information visit Council’s website, www.stratford.govt.nz