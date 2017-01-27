Region welcomes ultra-fast broadband announcement

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 16:12

ManawatÅ«-Whanganui regional leaders have welcomed the government's latest announcement of the roll out of ultra-fast broadband. Improving digital connectivity is a key enabler in the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Economic Action Plan which is being implemented through Accelerate25. Areas set to benefit from new ultra-fast fibre services include parts of Palmerston North, Feilding, and a host of rural towns including Ashhurst, Foxton, Shannon, Bulls, Marton, Taihape, Ohakune, Raetihi, Taumarunui, Dannevirke, Pahiatua and Woodville.

Regional Council Chair and Accelerate 25 Lead Team member Bruce Gordon says working with central government to enable digital services to the region has been a key part of Accelerate25. "Adding so many rural towns to the network will help numerous businesses involved in some of the region's key sectors, such as agriculture and tourism. It’s a great first step as it not only benefits those in the upgrade zones, but also unlocks potential for greater coverage in low speed or blackspot areas. "Roll out will compliment the impressive digital connections already made in places like Whanganui," he says.

Mayor of Manawatu Helen Warboys says "it is very pleasing to finally see the acknowledgment and support from Government into our growing business sector". "Faster and better quality broadband services are key to our ability to continue to attract new business to Feilding."

The government investment in ultra-fast broadband for rollout in ManawatÅ«-Whanganui is nearly $32 million dollars, which is amongst the highest of regions in the country. The programme is scheduled to roll out between now and 2024.

Government is also working on a programme to improve rural connectivity and cell phone blackspots which was identified as another key enabler in the Regional Economic Action Plan. Regional leaders continue to push for improved rural connectivity ahead of any government announcements.