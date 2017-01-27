Council welcomes ultra-fast broadband announcement

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 16:33

Selwyn District Council has welcomed the announcement that five new areas in the district will receive Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) under stage two of the government’s Ultra-Fast Broadband programme.

West Melton, Darfield, Leeston, Southbridge and the Lincoln fringe/Springston area are among 151 towns across New Zealand that will receive ultra-fast broadband as part of the next stage of the programme.

Mayor Sam Broughton says the announcement is good news for local residents and businesses in these locations.

"We’re pleased that government has responded to requests from local communities to increase its investment in these areas," he says. "Fast broadband access is now an essential tool for many businesses to operate, as well as giving residents better access to a wide range of services and enabling them to keep in touch with friends and family."

Ultra-fast broadband is already available in Rolleston, much of Lincoln and is currently being rolled out in Prebbleton.

The new areas were determined by government after Councils were invited to identify priority areas for improving broadband access. After consulting with local communities in 2015, Selwyn District Council requested broadband to be rolled out to Darfield/Kirwee and Leeston/Southbridge and ultra-fast broadband extended to all of Lincoln and Tai Tapu.

Broadband roll-out in the areas announced as part of stage two is expected to be carried out by broadband providers between January 2020 and August 2023. More information on the project is available at www.broadband.govt.nz.

The Council has also made submissions on improving rural broadband coverage in areas where existing coverage is poor (mainly parts of rural Malvern and Ellesmere), and for mobile phone coverage to be increased along State Highway 73 and at tourism locations such as ski fields. The government has called for tenders for broadband providers to undertake rural broadband improvements with tenders closing in April 2017.

Mayor Broughton says he hopes to see further broadband improvements planned for rural areas and to mobile coverage on State Highway 73 and key tourism locations in Selwyn through this process.