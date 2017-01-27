Taumarunui, Ohakune and Raetihi in line for ultra-fast broadband

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 17:16

The internet availability story in Taumarunui, Ohakune and Raetihi just keeps getting better and better with the announcement that they have been funded to receive Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB).

Following on from Council making free WIFI available along the main streets of Taumarunui, Ohakune and Raetihi late last year Crown Fibre Holdings has just announced that the townships have been included in the next stage of the Ultra-Fast Broadband Extension (UFB2).

The news is especially good for Taumarunui which is one of 18 towns that will have their UFB build fast tracked to be completed by the end of 2020.

Both Ohakune and Raetihi are scheduled to have UFB by the end of 2024 by which time 85% of New Zealand’s population will have access to fibre.

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said that this was fantastic news for Ruapehu and our economic growth and social development aspirations.

"The availability of free WIFI was already having positive effects and starting to attract business and investor interest into the townships," he said.

"The availability of UFB will only enhance this interest."

"It will also significantly improve Ruapehu’s ability to contribute to the government’s business growth plan."

"This includes the opportunities identified as part of the Regional Growth Agenda Accelerate25 as well as opening up new and exciting opportunities in all manner of as yet unidentified areas."

"While 2020 and 2024 may seem some while away it means businesses and investors can plan with the certainty that UFB will be available."

Mayor Cameron noted that an important part of the success in bringing UFB to Taumarunui, Ohakune and Raetihi is due to the support Ruapehu communities gave to Council when we were bidding to have our townships included in this next stage of fibre rollout.

"They responded enthusiastically to the project completing internet usage surveys, sharing 'war stories' and attending public meetings around the district."

"This announcement is also a good opportunity to remind people that Council provides services and information to help Ruapehu individuals, businesses and communities with getting connected and enabling them to reap the benefits of improved internet services."

"For Ruapehu businesses and organisations this includes a free hosted web page on Ruapehu’s AboutUs website," he said.

"AboutUs provides a free online presence along with lots of helpful advice on how to best use the internet to increase sales, reduce costs and grow the bottom line."

"Anyone wanting to know more about how Council can help in this area should see our website ruapehudc.govt.nz or call their local Council office."