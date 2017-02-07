NZ 'unites' for a better internet on Safer Internet Day

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 05:45

Safer Internet Day 2017 kicks off with new online safety resources for Kiwis from some of the biggest players in the industry including Netsafe, Google, Trade Me and Twitter.

"Technology is constantly shaping the way we live", says Martin Cocker, Netsafe CEO. "It’s changing the way we communicate, the way we learn and even how we organise our lives. We no longer go online - we just are online. This is especially true for young people who have been surrounded by technology since the moment they were born."

With research showing that 80% of New Zealanders own a smartphone or tablet and 88% of us using social media every month, it’s more important than ever before for people to understand about online safety.

It’s timely as today is Safer Internet Day, an annual day celebrated internationally in more than 100 countries, to promote the safe and positive use of technology among children and young people.

This year’s theme ‘Be the change: Unite for a better internet’ has provided the perfect opportunity for individuals, schools, industry and organisations to come together to raise awareness and start conversations about online safety.

Netsafe, New Zealand’s online safety organisation, has coordinated the New Zealand Safer Internet Day activities which has resulted in online webinars, infographics and events.

Netsafe has also teamed up with industry partners including Google, YouTube, Twitter and Trade Me to create a handy guide full of tips and advice for being online that’s useful to anyone regardless of their age. It covers everything from social media to online shopping to searching and devices.

"It’s great so many people are uniting to help young people develop the skills they need to have a safe online experience," says Martin. "By working together and creating useful resources we can really make a difference to how people relate to each other online and help create a better internet."

To view Safer Internet Day infographics, social media images and the Staying Safe Online Guide visit netsafe.org.nz/staying-safe-online