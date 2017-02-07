Safer Internet Day: Are you safe online?

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 07:53

Today is Safer Internet Day and it's being marked across the world.

So many of us use the Internet on a daily basis - and 89% of Kiwis say the positives of using the Internet outweigh the negatives.

InternetNZ Chief Executive Jordan Carter says the Internet has massive potential for New Zealand individuals and businesses.

But research commissioned by InternetNZ last year also shows that more than two thirds (72%) of Kiwis are concerned about threats to personal security online.

So are we really safe online?

"What this research tells us is that we each need to take personal responsibility for staying safe online," says Carter.

"It's a great reminder to check in with yourself and ask if you and your family are taking steps to ensure you are safe online.

"Do you have unique passwords? Do you always lock your devices? Do you know how to back-up your tech? Do you know who to go to if you are being harassed online?

"Do you know how to claim your privacy, and protect your messages from unwanted eyes? Earlier this year we published a short video to show you what messaging apps are private. Go to internetnz.nz/myprivacy to check it out.

"So much of our lives take place online - we work, bank, email, socialise, shop and entertain ourselves on the Internet. So it's more important than ever that we take steps to protect ourselves on the Internet," says Carter.

Netsafe has put together some great resources full of advice about how to stay safe online. They include, tips and how-to guides for social media, online shopping, dealing with bullying and updating and backing up your tech.

You can see these tips and guides on the Netsafe website here:https://www.netsafe.org.nz/staying-safe-online/