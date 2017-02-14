Laundromap cleans up with on demand dry-cleaning service

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 10:40

A new app, which aims to take washday from wretched to wonderful, enables customers to outsource dry-cleaning and laundry with its door-to-door service. Launching this month, Laundromap’s new on-demand dry-cleaning and laundry service is set to revolutionise the way Kiwis do their laundry.

Available on iOS and Android, customers can place an order for their dry-cleaning and laundry to be picked up from their home or office at a time convenient for them.

Categories ranging from shirts and pants through to linen and specialised dry-cleaning, ensure customers can use Laundromap as a one-stop laundry stop.

The app’s sleek design makes it clear what customers are choosing and how much they’re paying for the service, while live updates through a GPS tracking system give customers peace of mind to know their items are in the hands of an expert dry-cleaner.

Much like Uber, your smartphone will receive notifications when your laundry order will be delivered, giving you a real-time map to follow your order progress through the city.

You’ll even get a push notification direct to your smartphone when your Laundromap agent arrives with your dry-cleaning at the door, keeping you updated and informed throughout the entire laundry process.

Laundromap co-founder Torben Landl says Kiwis are on the forefront of technology, embracing the convenience of outsourcing services to better achieve their ideal work-life balance.

"We have seen the rise of user-centric applications like Uber, WineFriend and My Food Bag which highlights the growing trend of outsourcing our lives and using technology to our benefit.

"Domestic chores such as dry-cleaning and laundry have naturally followed and Laundromap is a service offering customers a smarter and simpler way to do their dry-cleaning and laundry."

Laundromap is also dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality cleaning experience, and has hand-picked a partnership with Auckland-based Maxwell’s to carry out its dry-cleaning services. The service also offers professional ironing to their customers, providing a one-stop dry-cleaning stop.

A recent survey found that work-life balance is more important in New Zealand than in any other country and Landl believes that Kiwis will jump at the chance to use the service.

"Who wants to spend their free time doing chores like laundry or running around picking up dry-cleaning?" says Landl. "Technology is solving problems that we never knew we had and Laundromap aims to take the hassle out of household tasks and life admin."

For now, Laundromap is only available in Auckland but plans are in place to expand the service to other cities across New Zealand and Australia in the near future.

Laundromap is a startup that has purchased the innovative technology from successful UK-based service Laundrapp. The app recently was named ‘App of the Year’ by the Start Up Awards in London.