Samsung releases limited edition Black Pearl Galaxy S7 Edge

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 11:19

Samsung Electronics New Zealand today announced a limited edition colour to the Galaxy S7 edge range: Black Pearl.

Designed to be modern and striking, the sleek black finish blankets the entire device - edges and all - and adds depth to its glass design. The result is a stylish all-black aesthetic that capture the essence of the colour in its purest form.

The new variant gives users plenty of space to work with, as the glossy new colour is available exclusively in a 128GB- memory configuration. For those who need even more storage, the device will be bundled with a 256GB SD card as a limited offer until April.

Created for today's consumer lifestyle, the Galaxy S7 edge leads the industry with a unique mobile experience that features an enhanced design, higher quality camera, streamlined software functionality and unparalleled connectivity to the Galaxy ecosystem.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is available in Black Pearl (RRP $1,599.00) at Spark, 2 Degrees, Samsung’s online store and selected retailers.

For more information on the Galaxy S7 edge visit www.samsung.com/nz