LINZ contributing to navigation technology trial

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 15:27

Land Information New Zealand is playing its part in a two-year trial of important navigation technology for New Zealand and Australia.

Known as Satellite-Based Augmentation System or SBAS, the technology will make existing satellite navigation systems like GPS even more accurate and reliable than they are now.

This will make these systems more useful for intelligent transport systems like driverless cars, as well as high-tech agriculture and smart phone-based services. In the longer term, it could also be used for air traffic control.

The trial is being carried out in partnership with Australia. LINZ is one of several New Zealand agencies providing funding to the SBAS trial, and it will also contribute its expertise in navigation and positioning systems. SBAS will broadcast satellite signals derived from measurements made at LINZ’s existing network of ground-based GPS stations. These same stations are important in giving reliable information for surveyors and also contribute to the GeoNet network for monitoring earthquakes.