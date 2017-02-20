Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 12:03

Some of Aotearoa’s leading Information and Communications Technology experts are being joined by expat Kiwi and top Google executive Craig Neville-Manning in Auckland today at a one day Hui.

Connecting and Creating at the Edge brings together MÄori business, ICT practitioners and users who will share their views on how developments in this fast-moving field will affect them in the future.

University of Waikato alumnus Craig Neville-Manning will explain via video conference what is on Google’s horizon and his latest venture. Professor Shaun Hendy Director of Centre of Research Excellence Te PÅ«naha Matatini will explain how machine learning is being used in MÄori contexts.

Dr Te Taka Keegan, Senior Lecturer in Computer Science at the University of Waikato and Science for Technological Innovation National Science Challenge Vision MÄtauranga Theme Leader, says the hui will discuss some of the challenges and opportunities that developments in ICT present to MÄori.

"Rapid advances in ICT are affecting businesses the world over and MÄori enterprise is no exception. In particular, advances in IT, data analytics and modelling are driving innovation and there are opportunities for MÄori to use these to bring cultural, social, economic and environmental benefits.

"This hui is an opportunity for MÄori businesses and organisations to forge connections with MÄori ICT experts about how they can harness the power of ICT," says Te Taka Keegan.

Senior research analyst at the University of Otago and Challenge KÄhui MÄori member Dr Katharina Ruckstuhl says despite starting from a small base, MÄori business exports were up 15% in 2016.

"Ninety-seven percent of all enterprises in New Zealand are small to medium-sized. It is important that MÄori SMEs get the support they need to tap into global markets. ICT is changing how business is done. MÄori need to be in on the ground-floor to see where technology could take them."

The hui is being organised by the Science for Technological Innovation National Science Challenge Kahui MÄori (advisory board) in conjunction with Te Waka o Tama-reriti, a nationwide network of MÄori expertise that connects MÄori to developments in the fields of genomics, informatics, ICT, business and environmental stewardship. It aims to connect MÄori to research and funding.