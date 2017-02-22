UC physicists take a (nano)chip off the old block

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 08:56

Computer components can’t just keep getting smaller forever. So how does the computer then continue to become faster, lighter and more energy efficient? A team of University of Canterbury physicists think they have the answer - in the human brain.

Using a network of nano-particles, the UC team is hoping to mimic some of the brain’s functionality to enhance future computer technology, with help from a Marsden Fast Start Grant of $300,000.

"Our brain can do amazing things," UC physicist Dr Saurabh Bose says.

"Our basic idea is to take inspiration from the architecture of the brain and use that to make future revolutionary computer chips."

Dr Saurabh Bose, Senior Research Fellow and Principal Investigator, Physics and Astronomy, University of Canterbury, discusses his research into Brain Inspired On-chip Computation Using Self-assembled Nanoparticles:

https://youtu.be/b-HrlaJjemw