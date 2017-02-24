Symantec Lunch Briefing

|
Join us for lunch on Wednesday 8 March:
Date: Wednesday 8 March
Time: 12 noon
Location: Venue to be announced
Wellington, New Zealand
Please RSVP to veronicar@botica.co.nz by Friday 3 March and let me know if you have any specific dietary requirements.
Kind regards
Veronica Rojo
Account Executive
Botica Butler Raudon Partners
M: +64 021 403 503 | T: +64 9 303 3862 | E: veronicar@botica.co.nz | F: +64 9 303 3610 | www.botica.co.nz
Suite 103, Level 1, Zone 23, 23 Edwin Street, Mount Eden, Auckland 1024, PO Box 3932, Auckland 1140
