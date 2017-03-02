First upgradeable, long lifecycle bluetooth speaker launches

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 08:44

Today Module launches Decibel, a Bluetooth speaker, available on Indiegogo. This completes the company’s first step in delivering environmentally conscious and responsible technology to consumers. A short video of the project can be found here.

Decibel is beautifully designed, delivering powerful, high quality sound via dual cast alloy two-inch bass drivers and dual ultra-smooth soft dome tweeters. It also features USB-C fast charging and wireless charging for added convenience, but its greatest feature is longevity.

Decibel’s lifecycle, as with all future Module products, will far exceed any device in its category. It is modular, user upgradeable, customizable, repairable, and recyclable, a departure from the way traditional consumer technology is manufactured.

"I’m from New Zealand and we think about things differently," said Ketzal Sterling, Founder and Managing Director, Module. "The global e-waste problem is gigantic. Millions of tons of e-waste is piling up and we’ve found a way, through advanced modular products, to greatly reduce the rate of destruction while still delivering world class tech."

Decibel is not glued together or sealed shut, it’s made with quality materials and using a simple Allen key can be upgraded, repaired, and customized - with no voided warranties or risk of damage.

Each component, from the aluminum chassis to the lithium ion battery is replaceable, upgradeable, and will be supported by Module for years to come. Replaced components are returned to Module for recycling. Every component is available on the Module website.

Decibel will allow you to stay up-to-date with advances in software, electronics, wireless standards, and speaker technology. When technology advances, Decibel keeps up.

"Decibel is our first step toward solving a problem. Currently, large technology companies sell consumers replacement devices by promoting incremental upgrades and limiting lifecycles," said Ketzal. "It shows complete disregard for consumers and the environment. We want to change the way people use, think and feel about the devices they love."

Decibel is available on Indiegogo from US$195.